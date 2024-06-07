Music star Nathan Carter confirms new festival date

FERMANAGH singer Nathan Carter is set to make his debut in the Faroe Islands this weekend as the headline act at one of their largest music festivals.

The Liverpudlian music star has been confirmed as one of the main performers at the Sorvágs Country and Blues Festival on Saturday in the village of Sørvágur.

Excitement is building in the Faroe Islands for the upcoming concert, which will also feature local band Vágaverk and Country music singer Hallur Joensen.

It’s been a busy time for the Country music star, who is currently in the midst of a major tour of the UK.

At the weekend, the Bellanaleck resident was the main man at the hugely popular ‘What’s de Craic Festival’ in Kildare. He also performed in Malin Head.

Although there has been no official confirmation, Carter has teased fans that new music could be on the way.

The Liverpool singing star was recently photographed alongside Country music legend Daniel O’Donnell, onboard two jet skis, leaving fans wondering what the duo were up to.

The Country music singer also shared that he had spent time with an English producer, who has written numerous songs for pop icon Robbie Williams.

“[I] had a great couple of days in London writing and recording with the hit maker himself Guy Chambers. I can’t wait to get back,” said Carter from Kensington in London.

