McArdle headlines big Dublin concert

FERMANAGH balladeer and traditional Irish music singer Gabriel McArdle recently performed some of his top tracks at one of Dublin’s top venues.

A huge crowd packed out ‘The Cobblestone’, based in King Street North in Dublin, on Friday for the much-anticipated concert of the well-known music figure from Kinawley.

The 74-year-old has earned a reputation as one of Ireland’s leading traditional music artists and he recently launched first solo recorded album, ‘The Fermanagh Blackbird’.

McArdle’s new album features some of Ireland’s most classic traditional songs, including ‘Devenish in Dreams’, ‘Far from Erne’s Shore’ and ‘The Waves of the Silvery Tide’.

“It [music] has been good to me. In it’s way, it is therapeutic and it brings you to friends,” said McArdle to TG4 ahead of his album launch,

“It’s a great language in it’s own. I would have been lost without music.

“Having been a joiner and carpenter since I was young, I came somewhat late to being able to devote most of my time to music. I hope those who listen to the album will find enjoyment in it,” said McArdle.

“I am now in my 74th year and this is my first solo recording, although I have recorded previously with groups I was in, and with friends.”

A regular performer on TG4 music programmes, the Kinawley balladeer has travelled across Ireland, performing alongside some of the top traditional acts.

He also toured America, performed at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, and accompanied traditional musicians Gerry O’Connor and Martin Quinn on a tour of Europe.

McArdle has received much acclaim from across the county and his contribution to traditional Irish music was recently discussed by well-known Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar.

“Gabie’s legacy will be that he came into Enniskillen from the country as a young man and he brought a love of traditional music with him,” said Dunbar, on his ‘Coastal Ireland’ TV programme.

“Especially traditional singing, great concertina playing too but great songs, reminding us of how important our traditional heritage is.

“He has kept that flame alive in this area and that will be to his credit forever,” added actor Dunbar.