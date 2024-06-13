+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Magee’s single takes number one spot

Posted: 4:49 pm June 13, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
FERMANAGH singer Sean Magee has said it was a ‘great finish to the week’ after his recently released single soared to number one in the Keltic Country Charts.
The Enniskillen singer took a major step in his music career by releasing his own cover of popular song ‘Ballyconnell Fair’, to the delight of his ever-growing fan base.
The song, which is centred around the rural countryside and townlands on the Fermanagh border, has gone down a treat with local fans of the popular singer and musician.
Magee’s track has reached number one in the Keltic Country Charts, piping the likes of Nathan Carter’s band Ceol to top spot.
Keltic Country is one of Ireland’s leading radio stations for County music fans and the former Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann champion was pleased with the recognition.
It’s been a busy time of late for Magee, who also dropped his own version of a Christy Moore classic ‘Tippin’ it up to Nancy’. It also soared through the charts, hitting over one million streams on Spotify.
“I am absolutely buzzing and can’t believe so many people have listened to ‘Tippin it up to Nancy’ on Spotify,” said Magee, following official confirmation from Spotify.
Fresh off the back of performing at some major festivals across the island, Magee’s back in action on Friday. He’s scheduled to headline a gig at ‘Breen’s Bar and Music Venue’ in Gorey in Wexford.
The Trillick resident also recently confirmed that he’ll be on stage at the Donegal Town Summer Festival and at the ‘Shirley Summer Sesh’ in Ballymoney later this month.

