Fermanagh’s John Garrity grabs attention of Brett Young

FERMANAGH music star John Garrity said he was delighted to be invited ‘as a guest’ to the concert of American Country music star Brett Young.

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter from California recently sold-out the Botanic Gardens in Belfast, with huge crowds of Country music fans turning out to the concert.

Before his Belfast concert, the award-winning Brett Young reached out to Fermanagh singer John Garrity and invited him to his concert.

“Would love to have you out to the show tonight (Saturday). Let me know if you can make it and we’ll leave some tickets for you,” the American Country music star posted on social media.

Garrity, who has earned a reputation for his singing skills on the streets of Belfast and Dublin, turned out to the Botanic Gardens for the sold-out concert.

After first rising to fame following a standout performance alongside Kodaline on ‘The Nolan Show’, the ‘Belfast Busker’ has become a household name on the local and national music scene.

He’s just home from Malta where he performed at the opening of a major new hotel. He recently headlined gigs in the United States of America, to his large fan base.

Garrity’s career is going from strength to strength and he’s anticipating a busy summer ahead on the streets of Belfast and further afield.

“Thanks to everyone for the support this past while. The amount of weddings, events and parties have been just wonderful,” said the ‘Belfast Busker’.

“For everyone who has booked in for the next year or two, it’s just really something to look forward to and keep my mind focused. I’m so grateful for my supporters and all my friends and family.”

