Fermanagh Formula One star Bernie Collins releases book

LAUNCH… Fermanagh F1 star Bernie Collins has released her new book, ‘How to Win a Grand Prix’.

FERMANAGH motorsport giant Bernie Collins is hoping that her recently released self-penned book will encourage a ‘young and more female audience’ to pursue a career in engineering.

For almost two decades, the Maguiresbridge woman has been a leading figure in the hugely popular sport of Formula One, where she worked alongside some of the biggest stars during her time at Aston Martin.

The former Head of Race Strategy at Aston Martin recently took time away from the pits, to focus on her ever-growing media commitments with Sky Sports.

She’s recently given F1 fans a unique insight into the sport, following the release of her self-penned book, ‘How to Win a Grand Prix’.

“I think people may look at a race and think that it’s the same circuit [but] there’s always elements that can be learned, date that could have been read in a different way,” Ms Collins told Belfast Telegraph.

The former Queen’s University Belfast graduate masterminded a historic success for Mexican driver Sergio Perez and former team Racing Point at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain in 2020.

She has struck up a strong friendship with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. The German paid tribute to the former Mount Lourdes Grammar School student on the release of her new book.

“Bernie [Collins] is not only a great strategist, but also a great team player and competitor,” the 36-year-old said on Collins’ ‘How to Win a Grand Prix’.

As part of her bid to inspire young females into the path of engineering, the Fermanagh F1 legend stopped off at Mount Lourdes Grammar School in Enniskillen, to film a segment for Sky Sports TV.

“There are definitely more females in the pits and the offices back at the factory [at Aston Martin]. There wouldn’t have been that many when I first started,” Ms Collins told Belfast Telegraph.

“The numbers are slowing changing, but they are changing. I think that’s because of [more women choosing] engineering.

“I think in terms of driving, I think it’s about people my age putting their little girls into [racing] karts, as well as their little boys.

“Then making sure the opportunity are there, and there’s a whole host of organisations that are involved. It’s just going to take time,” she added

