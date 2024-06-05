Fermanagh dancing queen Aoife Higgins wins again

YOUNG Monea dancing star Aoife Higgins was back to winning ways recently as she won two individual competitions in the hugely competitive Domican Academy Championships.

The nine-year-old pupil from St Patrick’s Primary School in Derrygonnelly is an up and coming star in the local Irish dancing scene and she recently claimed more success on the big stage.

Aoife won two individual solo competition at the well-attended Domican Academy Championships in Donegal. She also finished a very credible second overall in the Ballintra-based competition.

The talented dancer is no stranger to the winning circle. She enjoyed a fairytale year last season, winning thee major competitions in the space of five weeks.

In the one weekend, the nine-year-old dancing queen claimed back-to-back first place trophies at the Dungannon Féis and the East of Ireland Championship.

Representing the Domican Academy of Irish Dancing in London, she also finished fourth place in the Great Britain Championships and was the top Fermanagh dancer in the national event.

The Monea star concluded her year in style at the All Scottish Irish Dancing Championships where she was runner-up. She also placed sixth at the Irish National Championships.

“She [Aoife Higgins] loves every second of it. She caught the Irish dancing bug very early on,” her proud mother, Lauren, told the Herald..

“Everything we do has to work around her dancing schedule but it’s worth it when you see the joy and special friendships dancing brings.

“Her teachers Chris (Domican), Chantelle (Deazley) and Clodagh (Roper) are brilliant. They dedicate so much time to dancing and go over and above to help the kids achieve their goals.

“She attends a minimum of six hours of class per week and has to maintain her own practice and stretching when she is at home,” explained the Monea resident.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition