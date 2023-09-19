Voting for the Retailer of the Year Award sponsored by Bank of Ireland is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 25th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Rooney’s Eurospar



Celebrating 50 years serving the community this September, the award-winning Rooney’s Eurospar on the Cornagrade Road in Enniskillen is a family business famous for its customer service.

Comprising a diner, off sales, and supermarket, Timmy and his team go above and beyond to bring a personal touch to their service that is lacking from bigger supermarkets.

Looking after their both their customers and employees is paramount to the Rooneys, ever since the business was established half a century ago by Timmy’s father Martin, and it shows in the loyalty of both the shoppers and staff.

Graham Enniskillen



With plans well under way to celebrate its 75th anniversary this November, Graham’s in Enniskillen has clothed generations of Fermanagh families. And with Sam and Joanna Morrison now at its helm the business has a bright future ahead of it.

Since taking over two years ago Joanna and Sam and their hardworking staff have been expanding their menswear, ladieswear, and popular wedding range, while retaining the top-class customer service Graham’s is known for.

They also have plenty of plans in the pipeline to see Graham’s on Enniskillen High Street for many generations to come.

Miss B’s



Established by Laura McFarland during lockdown, Miss B’s in Belleek has been growing from strength to strength over the past three years. The operation is a family affair, with Laura going into business with her mother-in-law and her own mother joining the team in January 2022.

Utilising the power of social media, the border-based ladies and kids wear business attracts customers from far and wide, and each one is greeted with a smile.

With the mantra of ‘do better and be better’, Laura and the team have big plans to grow the business in the months ahead.

Enniskillen Photoshop



Run by husband and wife team Justin and Sabrina McConnell, the award-winning Enniskillen Photoshop is Fermanagh’s premier photographic printing service. Providing a professional yet approachable service is paramount for the team, the close-knit staff priding itself on its customer service and the wonderful atmosphere in the shop.

As it approaches its eleventh anniversary in business this November, the team are continuously striving to improve its products and services, with continued training and development. And the efforts have clearly been paying off, with Fujifilm using the shop as an example for others in the industry to follow.

Millar Meats and Fine Foods



Opened by butcher and farmer Stephen Millar in Irvinestown 18 years ago, Millar Meats and Fine Foods has been transformed in recent years, moving down the street to the historic Ulster Bank building in 2022 and adding a vibrant fine food offering to its award-winning butchery business.

With a strong customer and community-centred approach to business, Stephen rears his own beef and prides himself on using local suppliers. This local focus, along with the exciting fine food additions to Millar’s already wide-range, has seen customer flocking to the shop from far beyond its Fermanagh base.

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 13th October 2023.

Create your own user feedback survey