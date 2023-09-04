+44 (0)28 6632 2066
FHBA23 Voting

Posted: 4:34 pm September 4, 2023

Voting for the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards will be open over the coming weeks. Check out the dates below so you can show support for your favourite.

Best Start Up Business Award sponsored by Greentown Environmental – voting opens Wednesday 6th September

Excellence in Tourism Award sponsored by Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges – voting opens Wednesday 6th September

Family Business of the Year Award sponsored by Modern Tyres – voting opens Wednesday 13th September

Sustainability Strategy of the Year Award sponsored by Encirc – voting opens Wednesday 13th September

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award sponsored by Pilgrim’s Food Masters – voting opens Wednesday 13th September

Contribution to the Community Award sponsored by Mannok – voting opens Wednesday 20th September

Business Excellence Award sponsored by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council – voting opens Wednesday 20th September

Retailer of the Year Award sponsored by Bank of Ireland – voting opens Wednesday 20th September

 

The Fermanagh Herald judging panel will award recipients for the below awards. These will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 13th October 2023.

Lifetime Achievement for Business Commitment sponsored by Belleek

Business Person of the Year Award sponsored by Severfield

