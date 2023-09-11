Voting for the Family Business of the Year Award sponsored by Modern Tyres is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 18th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Enniskillen Photoshop



Run by husband and wife team Justin and Sabrina McConnell, along with a small staff they consider family, Enniskillen Photoshop provides a professional yet friendly service to the local community, always offering their expertise with a smile.

While the family have had to overcome some challenges in recent years, the Enniskillen Photoshop team have continued pulled together to ensure their high standards never slipped.

With three young children who are the businesses’ biggest ambassadors and already keen to help out, there’s little doubt Enniskillen Photoshop will be in the family for generations to come.

Rooney’s Eurospar



Rooney’s Eurospar has grown to become a local institution over the past 50 years, attracting customers from across Enniskillen and beyond to its base on the Cornagrade Road.

The operation is very much a family affair. Father Martin is still going strong in the shop at 73, while his sons Timmy and James run the store, and siblings Katie and Marty run the adjoining Michael’s Diner.

With a loyal and long-serving staff, and the next generation already helping out over the holidays, the future looks bright for this half-century-old famous family business.

Crabtree Cottage Online



For the past 30 years Crabtree Cottage has been growing and evolving under Daphne McCrabbe.

Starting out as a home interiors shop in Enniskillen, before branching out into fashion, 13 years ago Daphne took the business online.

This evolution has been driven in recent years by the involvement of Daphne’s digital-savvy daughters Holly and more recently Rebecca who returned to the business after university to help drive it into the social media age.

With Holly and Rebecca on board, the family are working together to continue to grow Crabtree, with plenty of exciting plans in the pipeline.

Skip Services Enniskillen Ltd



Established in 1992, every member of the Leonard family is involved in the daily running of Skip Services Enniskillen.

From husband-and-wife Declan and Claire, to children Alan, Ryan, Conor, Zoe, and Gary, the family live and breathe their business.

Even their breaks are dominated by shop talk, with the family making most of their big decisions over 10 o’clock tea, coming up with ideas to continue to grow and invest in the business.

With four-year-old grandson Michael already showing an interest, Skip Services Enniskillen will be in the family for many years to come.

Lux Robes Ltd



Family is paramount at Lux Robes Ltd, where the wellbeing of staff as just as important as the wellbeing of the business.

Specialising in sliding door wardrobes, dressing rooms, and walk-in wardrobes, Lux Robes is run by Gerry O’Kane and his fiancée Sorcha McAloon. Having also recently welcomed Sorcha’s brother Fionn McAloon to the company’s small team, the company strives to weave it family values into the operation of the business.

Having experienced rapid growth already they have big plans for the future and hope future generations will be inspired to continue the legacy the team is currently building.

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 13th October 2023.

