SWELL



Standing for ‘Supported We Live Life’, SWELL is a local charity run by local cancer patients for local cancer patients.

Founded by Genevieve Irvine in 2018, who was herself a cancer patient and found services were mostly Belfast-based, in 2021 SWELL secured a permanent premises in Enniskillen town centre.

The charity offers a diverse range of services such as peer support, complimentary therapies, advice, and much more.

SWELL also helps patients come to terms with their diagnosis and supports them through their treatment and far beyond, in a relaxed, creative and often fun environment.

Fermanagh Fun Farm



The brainchild of Alan Potters, Fermanagh Fun Farm is a non-profit social enterprise based in Lisbellaw. Run by a ‘Friends of the Farm’ committee, as well as staff and volunteers, its aim is to provide hands on, educational activities and experiences for all visitors, and to provide a loving, caring home for its animals, which have been taken in from the local community when their owners can no longer care for them.

The Fun Farm is a strong supporter of local charities and community initiatives, works closely with Fermanagh schools and nursing homes.

Balcas



Having celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, Balcas is a business at the heart of the community.

Under the watch of communications manager Roisin McManus, the large timber company has long been a supporter of local causes and initiatives, from sponsoring local festivals and sport teams, to providing substantial funding for local charities.

With social sustainability a key focus for the company, Balcas also works closely with local schools on eco projects, promotes positive mental health and wellbeing in the community, and provides support and materials for a wide range of local groups and organisations.

The Kindness Postbox



An intergenerational project that has grabbed hearts and minds far beyond Fermanagh, the award-winning Kindness Postbox helps connect local school children with residents of local care homes, with the aim of reducing social isolation and loneliness in communities.

Launched in April 2021 by Nuala O’Toole, following the isolation of the Covid lockdowns, the initiative has since developed scores of partnerships across the UK and Ireland, and even as far as Australia. Offering the Kindness Postbox model out to others free of charge has since impacted over 27,000 older people in the North alone.

AG Paving & Building Products



The family-owned AG Paving and Building Products in Fivemiletown has been in the hard landscaping and building products trade for over 60 years, helping keep generations of locals in employment over the decades.

A strong supporter of local charities and community groups, the company has donated tens of thousands to worthy causes in recent years.

With the aim of making a positive impact on local society, the company also sponsors a variety of local sports teams and events, while its staff are known in the area for their volunteering efforts.

