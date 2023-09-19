Voting for the Business Excellence Award sponsored by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 25th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

LuxRobes



LuxRobes Ltd is a small family company with big plans.

Over the last six months the Enniskillen based business, that specialises in luxury bespoke bedroom furniture, has been expanding its market and growing its customer base. Broadening its product range and market base, developing its brand, and investing in state-of-the-art computer design technology, LuxRobes has been focused on providing customers with a second-to-none service.

The work has been paying off, too, with the company enjoying strong repeat business as well as a high volume of new customers from right across the region.

Elite Electronics



Established in 1986, Elite Electronics has grown from a small family-run operation to become one of the leading providers of sub-contract electronic manufacturing services nationally and internationally.

Using cutting edge technology, the Enniskillen-based company is continually growing, increasing its staff, extending its premises, developing new products, and expanding its markets.

Manufacturing key components for various products across a range of industries, such as products to save lives, provide energy solutions, and even help NASA locate new galaxies, Elite Electronics continues to seek out new opportunities, with exciting plans for the years ahead.

Share Discovery Village



Over the past 40 years, Share Discovery Village in Lisnaskea has grown to become NI’s largest residential activity centre, offering a wide range of land and water activities and award-winning accommodation options.

Share is continually increasing its offering, such as expanding its camping and glamping, adding a new on-site café and shop, and growing its relationships with local activity providers.

Far from just a summer retreat, Share’s seasonal activities, including its Halloween events and the introduction of Fermanagh’s first ice rink, have seen tens of thousands of visitors flock to Share even during the darker months.

Riversdale Essence



Born from her love of stories and memories, Leah Robinson has grown Riversdale Essence from passionate idea to a thriving business since launching in April 2020.

Specialising in nostalgia invoking wax melts and cold-processed soaps, Leah focuses on developing ethical and environmentally sustainable products to suit all budgets, sourcing only premium ingredients and taking pride in the personal touch she offers her customers.

Having built up a diverse customer base, Leah has been continuing to build the Riversdale Essence brand, both on and offline, through networking and collaborating with other businesses.

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 13th October 2023.

