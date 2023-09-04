Voting for the Excellence in Tourism Award sponsored by Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 11th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Cassidy Hospitality Group



If you’ve ever enjoyed a meal or a night out in Fermanagh, chances are you’ve experienced some famous Cassidy hospitality.

From the 4* Westville Hotel, to the Crowe’s Nest bar and nightclub, to the Carrybridge Hotel and Marina – to name but a few – Cassidy Hospitality Group is at the heart of the county’s leisure industry.

Working closely with local businesses, and with a strong focus on customer service and creativity, the group strives to showcase Fermanagh in all its glory.

Blue Green Yonder



Opened by Trevor Foster in 2018 with the aim of making the water as accessible as possible to everyone, Blue Green Yonder has been helping put Enniskillen on the water sports and outdoor adventure map.

From its base on the iconic Castle Island, Blue Green Yonder has been expanding in recent years, growing to offer even more unique experiences and events that have been keeping the visitors – from near and from far – coming all year long.

Lady of the Lake Festival/Mahon’s Hotel



Mahon’s Hotel has been synonymous with the Lady of the Lake Festival, which attracts thousands of visitors to Irvinestown each summer, since its inception 40 years ago.

Much like Mahon’s eponymous owner Joe, the festival is packed full of personality, colour, and lots of fun.

Opened by the Mahon family in 1883, throughout the rest of the year Joe and his team continue to welcome visitors from far and wide to this traditional hotel that has fully embraced the social media age.

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 13th October 2023.

