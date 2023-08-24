+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineLeague titles are up for grabs on Sunday
Declan Cassidy comes under pressure from Ruairi Corrogan and Daniel Owens

League titles are up for grabs on Sunday

Posted: 3:16 pm August 24, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE flags will be flying and a large crowd is expected to turn out to Brewster Park on Sunday for the Fermanagh Senior Football League Division One and Division Two Finals.

At 2pm, the action will begin when Sid Mulrone’s Devenish St Mary’s take on Roslea Shamrocks, managed by Monaghan man Ciaran Murphy, in the Division Two decider.

Later, at 4pm, Derrygonnelly Harps are scheduled to face Kinawley Brian Boru’s in the Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division One final.

Advertisement

We, the Herald, will be bringing you live updates and all the action from Brewster Park, so stay tuned!

Scroll down and click on the links below for full previews.

Corrigan wants team to learn from last year’s loss

Kinawley will be a ‘huge test’ – Greene

Murphy wants to bring silverware to Roslea

‘We must play to our full potential’

Related posts:

Strong second half secures win for unbeaten Harps Corrigan wants team to learn from last year’s loss ‘We must play to our full potential’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:16 pm August 24, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA