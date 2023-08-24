League titles are up for grabs on Sunday

Declan Cassidy comes under pressure from Ruairi Corrogan and Daniel Owens

THE flags will be flying and a large crowd is expected to turn out to Brewster Park on Sunday for the Fermanagh Senior Football League Division One and Division Two Finals.

At 2pm, the action will begin when Sid Mulrone’s Devenish St Mary’s take on Roslea Shamrocks, managed by Monaghan man Ciaran Murphy, in the Division Two decider.

Later, at 4pm, Derrygonnelly Harps are scheduled to face Kinawley Brian Boru’s in the Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division One final.

