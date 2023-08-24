+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Kinawley will be a ‘huge test’ – Greene

Posted: 11:00 am August 24, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
DERRYGONNELLY joint-manager Paul Greene is expecting a ‘massive challenge’ from Kinawley in Sunday’s Division One decider.

“It’s going to be a huge test,” said the Harps boss, ahead of the big game.

“It has been a very competitive league. Kinawley has been very dominant throughout and they have produced some great results.

“They just came up short in last year’s Division One League Final and that experience will really benefit them on Sunday,” added Greene.

