+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘We must play to our full potential’
Sid Mulrone

‘We must play to our full potential’

Posted: 3:04 pm August 24, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

DEVENISH boss Sid Mulrone is hoping a win on Sunday in the Division Two League Final will act as a ‘springboard’ for the Garrison men as they aim to make their mark in the upcoming Senior Football Championship.

The St Mary’s men have been the standout team in the Second Division, topping the table with 18 points. They have only lost one game, coincidentally to this weekend’s opponents, Roslea.

Mulrone, who led Devenish to the Intermediate Championship title last season, is hoping his players will learn from their defeat to the Shamrocks.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Quigley swaps Orchard Farm for Rovers ‘It is not going to be easy’ warns McQuade Strong second half secures win for unbeaten Harps

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:04 pm August 24, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA