‘We must play to our full potential’

DEVENISH boss Sid Mulrone is hoping a win on Sunday in the Division Two League Final will act as a ‘springboard’ for the Garrison men as they aim to make their mark in the upcoming Senior Football Championship.

The St Mary’s men have been the standout team in the Second Division, topping the table with 18 points. They have only lost one game, coincidentally to this weekend’s opponents, Roslea.

Mulrone, who led Devenish to the Intermediate Championship title last season, is hoping his players will learn from their defeat to the Shamrocks.

