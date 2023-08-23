Corrigan wants team to learn from last year’s loss

KINAWLEY manager Dom Corrigan wants his players to ‘give a good account of themselves’ on Sunday as they prepare to take on Derrygonnelly in the Division One League Final.

The Brian Boru’s booked their place in the league decider on Friday night after a three-point win over Belnaleck.

Corrigan was pleased with his team’s win at the weekend against the Art MacMurroughs.

“It went as expected, to the very last minute of the last game. The Sean McManus goal proved to be the decisive score as to who was going to make it to the league final,” said the Kinawley manager.

“We put in a lot of effort in the league. We looked at blooding in new players and getting others back on the field and the league is a very important competition to do that.

“We’re now in bonus territory and we’re absolutely delighted to be there. Now that we are there, we’re certainly looking to give a good account of ourselves,” added Corrigan.

