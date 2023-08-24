Murphy wants to bring silverware to Roslea

IN his first year in charge, Killaney native Ciaran Murphy has guided Roslea to the Division Two League Final and promotion back to the top division.

The Monaghan man, who took over from Ballygawley’s Eamon Kavanagh in April, says that securing one of the top two spots in the league was always his main goal and objective.

“Our first target was to get out of the division. Fair play to the boys, they’ve gone and done that,” said Murphy ahead of Sunday’s Division Two League decider against Devenish.

