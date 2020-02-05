Special Achievement Award

Dylan-Swift

Dylan has been a member of Lakeland Special Olympics Club for over seven years enjoying two sports football and kayaking. During that time he has progressed and matured and has become fantastic support to the younger athletes in the club. Dylan’s accomplishments are not limited to his time at Lakeland Special Olympics. He has clocked up 100 percennt attendance in his four plus years at secondary school in St Joseph’s College and an excellent set of GCSE Module results last year.

Not even a broken collar bone at the beginning of this year could stop him – Dylan had the uniform on and was at school every day, without a word of complaint, working diligently towards his GCSEs later this year. And as soon as he had the all clear from the doctor, Dylan was back on the pitch and in the kayak! Just last month, he made his playing debut in the Special Olympics Ulster senior football league putting in a sterling performance with his team.

Eimear McGuckin

Sixteen-year-old Eimear attends Willowbridge School in Enniskillen and loves to swim. She learned to swim in Ballyshannon Leisure Centre and attended Water Safety Camps every summer in Creevy where she learned Lifesaving Skills. She also enjoyed swimming at Willowbridge, where she was coached by Harry McConkey and Neil McConnell.

She joined Nemo Special Olympics Swimming Club in July 2017 and loves training with her peers in the club. She has excelled in her swim skills since joining, with her enthusiasm for the sport. Eimear is a great athlete to coach with a constant heart-warming smile even during tough swim sets. Eimear is competing in Year 1 of the 4 Year Special Olympics cycle in Omagh this Saturday. She really enjoys the swimming galas and the excitement of competition. The Swimming Club is a great outlet for her, giving her the opportunity to exercise, have fun and meet other people.

Jack Monaghan

Jack was born with a very rare syndrome called Kabuki Syndrome and despite many obstacles this has thrown at him he never lets it stop him from getting involved in sport. He is involved with Donegal Dynamos Special Olympics soccer team training once a week and has just this year turned the age to participate in a blitz once a month.

He also participates with the Nemo’s Special Olympics Swimming Club when his health allows. Despite not being able to participate at local club level Jack never lets this keep him away from his local club grounds Erne Gaels in Belleek. He will always find ways to be involved, if only filling water bottles for the senior men at training or giving them a little advice and encouragement before a game. Jack is adamant that he may have Kabuki Sydrome but it definitely doesn’t have him and he will not let it get in the way of getting involved in something he is so passionate about.

Robert Mallen

Robert has been fishing with his dad since the age of about six years old, he enjoys all types of angling from his main love, game fishing, to sea where he goes out on a chartered boat from Killybegs once a month with regular club members. He started out as a junior member of the Lakeside Angling club and has won junior fisherman of the year three times.

On moving to senior club level in his first season he won two competitions, came second twice and was third in the Senior Fisherman of the Year competition. He also loves his work placement where he goes weekly to Fishing Tackle and Bait and is very well looked after by the staff there on the Sligo Road. He is already gearing up for the forthcoming season of competitions getting tackle ready.

Robert also goes angling for sea trout on the Ballyshannon Estuary and spends time talking to other anglers of all ages on the water for tips and advice.

