Sports Awards Header

It’s time to show your support! This year’s nominees represent a wide range of sports from Rugby to Gymnastics, Kickboxing to Cycling and everything in between. These are the people who despite everything they faced adapted, made a difference and succeeded despite the odds.

Everyone who votes will be entered into a draw to win a jewellery set from Belleek Living

Everyone who votes will be entered into a draw to win a jewellery set from Belleek Living worth £75. With Valentines coming up it would be a great gift for yourself or someone else!

Your votes will help guide our judging panel with choosing the overall Sports Personality of the Year and Young Sports Personality of the Year. The winners will be announced live on our social media channels next Tuesday night (16th February) at 7pm. In addition, you’ll be able to find out more about them in next week’s Fermanagh Herald.

This year’s Sports Personalities will join a roll of honour that includes names such as Holly Nixon, Gary Jennings, Denise Toner, Gavin Noble and Harry McConkey.

Read more about the nominees in the links below:

January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
