The impressive Neo-Georgian building is home to Ireland’s oldest working fine china pottery. Established in 1857, Belleek Pottery holds a very special place in Ireland’s cultural and commercial heritage. Producing more than 100,000 pieces of pottery annually, passing through 16 pairs of hands, Belleek opened its doors giving you the chance to buy their pieces online.

Have a look at their videos below to get a sense of their products for yourself.