Ballinamallard United

Ballinamallard United had a truly historic year. Not only did they reach the last eight of the Irish Cup for the first time in their history, but they reached the final, with wins over Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint just coming up short against Crusaders.

After a successful winter they are now flying high in the Championship and pushing hard for promotion and have added the North West Cup title to the club’s roll of honour with victory over Dergview in the final.

Enniskillen RFC

Enniskillen RFC had a spring to remember. The Towns Cup saw them beating Dungannon II before seeing off Ballymena II in the quarter-finals to set up a semi-final against Clogher Valley in the Cran. This went the way of the visitors as it finished 17-21 with a late try from Gavin Warrington putting.

Skins then claimed the Towns Cup for the first time in 82 years as they whitewashed Ballyclare 19-0 in a never to be forgotten final. More recently they also added the Junior Cup to their trophy cabinet, with an Angus Keys try four minutes from time giving Skins an enthralling 18-17 victory over City of Armagh IIs at the Kingspan stadium.

Enniskillen Rangers

It was another trophy strewn season for Enniskillen Rangers. The Ball Range side made it a three in-a-row of IFA Junior Cup wins. They defeated Ahoghill Thistle 5-1 in the quarter-final, and while Bessbrook defeated Rangers 3-1 in the semi-final, the Armagh men had fielded an illegal player and were ejected from the competition to set up a Junior Cup final derby between Enniskillen Rangers and Tummery Athletic.

Jason Keenan scored the winner in the Final at Ferney Park as Rangers clinched a historic three-in-a row. They added that to the Mercer Cup title they had already secured with a a 2-2 draw with Tummery Athletic. Rangers also got the better of Tummery in the Kennedy Cup season curtain raiser to add even more silverware to their collection.

Derrygonnelly

Derrygonnelly made it a five-in-a-row of Fermanagh senior championships, having come through tough tests against Devenish and Belnaleck before seeing off Roslea in the final live on TG4.

They followed that up by defeating Ederney in the SFL Division 1 final to do the domestic double. In Ulster they defeated Trillick and Cargin before narrowly losing out to ultimate Ulster champions and All-Ireland finalists, Kilcoo.

Kinawley Ladies

The Fermanagh senior ladies title was captured by a Kinawley side who had nine points to spare on a battling Newtownbutler. The Brian Boru’s then defeated Kileeshil of Tyrone and Monaghan champions O’Neill Shamrocks to reach the Ulster IFC final. However it was heartbreak as St Paul’s of Antrim won after extra-time in a titanic struggle.

There was some consolation in league final victory, again over Newtownbutler, which saw the club complete clean sweep of every Ladies A Grade title.



