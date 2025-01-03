Top award for school principal

SUCCESS… School principal at St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown, Brian McCloskey, was named at National Association of Pastoral Care in Education Patrol Leader of the Year.

A LOCAL school principal was recognised for his commitment to pastoral care of his pupils and staff.

Brian McCloskey, school principal at St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown, was recently named as the National Association of Pastoral Care in Education Patrol Leader of the Year.

In his fourth year as principal of St Mary’s, Mr McCloskey was delighted to be recognised.

Advertisement

“I am honoured to receive this award, but it truly belongs to the entire St Mary’s community,” he said.

“Together, we have navigated challenges, supported one another, and created an environment where everyone can thrive.”

The father-of-three is vastly experienced and has worked in the education sector for 20 years, with over 10 years dedicated to working in leadership positions within the school.

The National Association of Pastoral Care in Education felt he was a worthy recipient of the award.

“The NAPCE Patrol Leader of the Year award is a prestigious honour that acknowledges individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and dedication to pastoral care,” they said.

“Mr [Brian] McCloskey’ s selection for this award is a testament to his tireless efforts and the positive impact he has made at St Mary’s Fivemiletown.

“His recognition as NAPCE Patrol Leader of the Year is a celebration of his dedication, compassion, and leadership in pastoral care.

Advertisement

“His commitment to the well-being of students and staff at St. Mary’s School serves as an inspiring example for educators everywhere.

“As the school community continues to grow and evolve, Mr McCloskey’s influence will undoubtedly leave a legacy, shaping the future of pastoral care in education.”

After a long battle, the community at St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown was left relieved after it was confirmed that the school would be saved from any potential closures.

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Education Authority (EA) previously earmarked the school for closure, prompting a united reaction from the local community.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition