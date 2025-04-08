Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Alice Margaret Cavanagh. 17, Glenwood Gardens, Enniskillen BT74 7NA. Suddenly 3rd April 2025 at her home. Beloved sister of Mary-Jo (Patrick), Denis (Marian) and Gerry (Geraldine). Family Home Private Please. Alice will repose in Ballycassidy Funeral Home, 101, Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Wednesday 9th April from 5 – 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 10th April at 11.00am in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke, c/o Enda Love, Funeral Director, 125 Derrin Road, Enniskillen BT74 6BB or any family member. Deeply regretted by her sister, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends & the family circle. May Alice Rest In Peace.

