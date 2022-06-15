KEOWN, Rose Anne

KEOWN – The death has occurred of Rose Anne Keown (wife of the late Charlie), 132 Loughside Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-4FB.

Remains will repose at the family home on Wednesday from 4 pm to 9 pm and on Thursday from 4 pm to 9 pm with house private at all other times. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Friday for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Garrison Day Care Centre, cheques to be made payable to Lakeland Community Care, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director.

Deeply loved and sadly missed by daughters, sons, brothers, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family circle and friends.

