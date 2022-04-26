HOGG, Albert Cecil – 24th April 2022, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen, late of Tullykeneye, Belfast Road, Fivemiletown. A dearly loved son of the late Cecil and Ellie, a much loved brother of Matthew, Mabel, Jennifer, Winston and John.

House strictly private please.

Albert will be resting at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES on Tuesday, 26th April from 5 pm until 7 pm. The funeral will leave his home on Wednesday, 27th April at 2 pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in St. Ronan’s Parish Church, Colebrooke at 2.30 pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Ronan’s Parish Church, Colebrooke and the ICU Ward, South West Acute Hospital, Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP, or donate online via wtmorrison.com.

Lovingly remembered by all his family and family circle.



“Safe in the arms of Jesus”