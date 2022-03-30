DOYLE, Elizabeth (Betty)

DOYLE – The death has occurred on Tuesday, March 29th of Elizabeth (Betty) Doyle (née Callaghan), Benison, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham. Pre-deceased by her husband Thomas.

Deeply regretted by her sons Tom and Eamon, Tom’s partner John, Eamon’s wife Pauline, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Leaving her son Eamon’s residence at Whitehall, Castlepollard on Friday, April 1st to arrive at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Whitehall, at 8.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 2nd at 11 am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

Betty’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast at the following link: https://whitehall-church.click2stream.com/.

The family thanks you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

