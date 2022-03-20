CLERKIN, Hugh Pat – suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by his sisters Marie, Margaret and Sadie, brother Ownie and nephew Colm. Dearly beloved husband of Rita and father to Martin (Dolores), Damien (Mary) and Maria (Martin). Devoted grandfather to all his granchildren, Bronagh, Ciaran, Naill, Darragh, Faye, Céilidh-Anne, Niamh, Caolan and Caoimhe.

May Hugh Pat’s gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Reposing at his home Monday and Tuesday from 3 pm until removal on Wednesday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Chapel, Roslea for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Pat’s funeral Mass can be view on www.churchservices.tv/roslea.

Funeral cortége will leave Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home at 2 pm on Monday.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife. sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and wide circle of family and friends.