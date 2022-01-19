HUGHES, Sr. Lucia – (Cork and Dressogue, Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh), 18th January 2022, peacefully, at the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, Sister of Bon Secours.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers Tom and Jim, sister Philomena; sisters-in-law Stella and Maura; brother-in- law, Peter. Pre-deceased by her brothers Francis and Paddy and sister-in-law Collette. Deeply regretted by her loving family, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, her Bon Secours Community, former colleagues and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Reposing in Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Turner’s Cross on Thursday from 5 pm until 6 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2 pm at Sacred Heart Church Western Road, which may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/sacredheartcork funeral afterwards in St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd.

Those attending the funeral are requested to please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

