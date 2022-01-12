+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BECKHAM, Philomena

Posted: 7:47 pm January 12, 2022

BECKHAM – The death has occurred of Philomena Beckham (née Kerrigan), Carran West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh in the Graan Abbey Nursing Home.

Remains will repose in Gilmartin’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim on Friday from 6.30 pm until 8 pm. Remains will be removed from the Funeral Home on Saturday at 10.30 am to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The cortége will travel via Rossinver and Garrison and those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the funeral proceeds to the Church. People are welcome to attend the Funeral Mass provided social distance is respected.

Philomena is forever loved and sadly missed by her son David, her brother Peter Kerrigan, grandchildren, the Beckham family, friends, neighbours and entire family circle.

Condolences may be left below.

All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

