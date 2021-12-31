+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MOANE, Angela

Posted: 7:11 pm December 31, 2021

MOANE, Angela (née McPhee) – 31 Rabbitburrow Road, Lisbellaw, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Belfast, Thursday, 30th December 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Paddy, RIP, and loving mother to Mark (Mair), Gary, Angela (Chris), Derek (Pamela), Patrick, Caroline (Ollie) and Geraldine. Fondly loved sister of Kathleen and Derek (Belfast) and pre-deceased by her sister Ann and brother David, RIP.

Angela will repose at her late residence until removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 regulations the wake house, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and friends. Please follow recommended guidelines in regards to social distancing.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Wake house will be private to family only on Monday morning.

Angela will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, her close friend Catherine and a large circle of family and friends.

Angela’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

