McCORMICK, Betty – peacefully in the loving care of her family in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by her husband Billy, granddaughter Cheryl, daughter-in-law Geraldine, brother John-Pat and sister Dympna. Dearly beloved mother of Billy, David and Wayne, loving sister of Dorothy and Jim.

May her gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Reposing at her home for today, Tuesday from 8.30 pm until removal on Thursday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Chapel, Roslea for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so as the funeral cortége travels from her home to the chapel, adhering to social distancing at all times.

Betty’s Funeral Mass can be view on www.churchservices.tv/roslea

Betty’s home will be private to family, friends and neighbours.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, brother, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire circle of family and friends.