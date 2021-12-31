CONDRON, Marion Beatrice (née Moore) – peacefully, in Gortacharn Residental Home, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. 1a Sunbeam Terrace, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Farnham, Cavan. Dear mother of Elizabeth (the late Ivan Maxwell) and Linda (David Cooke).

Please note, due to Covid-19, the house and funeral will be strictly private. In the interest of your health and safety and others, please adhere to Government guidelines and maintain social distancing.

For those wishing to pay their respects after the service, the funeral will be leaving Dowler’s Funeral Home, 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea at 2 pm on Saturday, 1st January 2022 on route to Kilmore Cathedral, Cavan for interment at 3 pm approx.

Deeply regretted by her daughters, son-in-law David, grandchildren David, Trevor, Suzanne, Alison and their families.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

