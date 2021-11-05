+44 (0)28 6632 2066
RICHARDSON, William Foster

Posted: 11:12 am November 5, 2021

RICHARDSON, William Foster – November 4th, 2021 at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, late of Friar’s Leap, 2 Lough Shore Road, Enniskillen. Beloved husband of Lorna, dearly loved father of Tony (Chris) and the late Jenny Bersot (Claude), dear brother of the late John, Vera and Valerie and a much uncle. 

House private please. 

Funeral service in Rossorry Parish Church on Saturday at 2 pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. 

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care Unit, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP, or donate online via wtmorrison.com website. 

Lovingly remembered by his family and the family circle.

