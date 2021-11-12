PIERCE, David Frazer

PIERCE – The death has occurred of David Frazer Pierce, Caiseal, Grange, Co. Sligo (formerly Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh). David Frazer Pierce died on November 10th, 2021, peacefully at his home in Sligo. Pre-deceased by his parents Charles and Eileen and brother Charles.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Marie, children Anna and Daniel, son-in-law Luke Mercer, and grandson Ted. Fondly remembered by his siblings Oliver, Vivien, and Henry, sisters-in-law Kathy and Mair, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

At Rest

In keeping with Government guidelines, the house and church will be private to family and close friends. Those who wish to offer their sympathies may do so on the condolence below.

Funeral Service will be held at St. Columba’s Church of Ireland, Drumcliffe at 4 pm on Saturday, 13th November 2021, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu of flowers to the RNLI, c/o Burkes Funeral Directors.

House strictly private.

For those who cannot attend the service can be viewed online at the following link: https://youtu.be/AA9WMjn9lxs