O’BRIEN, Cecilia

O’BRIEN – The death has occurred of Cecilia O’Brien, (née Treacy), Brollagh Road, Aughamuldoney, Garrison, County Fermanagh, peacefully at her residence.

Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Monday at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers by request.

Due to the present pandemic and the family’s sincere wish to keep the community safe, the O’Brien’s home is strictly private. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortége proceeds from the O’Brien home to the church on Monday.

Cecilia is pre-deceased by her dear husband Michael Joe and she is sadly missed by her loving sons Sean Michael and Barts, her beloved daughter Mary, her dear daughter-in-law Rosaleen, her beloved grandsons Marc (Shannon) Aaron (Amy) and Lorcan and her sisters-in-law Susan O’Brien and Alice Treacy.

The funeral Mass will be relayed to the cars in the church car park.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul