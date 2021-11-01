MURPHY, Jack – Derrylea, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, November 1st, 2021 at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by his brother Jim.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, sons Sean, Frank, James, Enda, daughters Deirdre, Fidelma and Aideen, brothers Patsy, Vincent, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence tomorrow evening, Tuesday from 4 pm until 9 pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Wednesday morning, arriving at St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin for funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those unable to attend can watch the funeral Mass on the link https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-ninnidhs-church-derrylin