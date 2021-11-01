+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MURPHY, Jack

Posted: 7:55 pm November 1, 2021

MURPHY, Jack – Derrylea, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, November 1st, 2021 at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by his brother Jim.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, sons Sean, Frank, James, Enda, daughters Deirdre, Fidelma and Aideen, brothers Patsy, Vincent, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence tomorrow evening, Tuesday from 4 pm until 9 pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Wednesday morning, arriving at St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin for funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those unable to attend can watch the funeral Mass on the link https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-ninnidhs-church-derrylin

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA