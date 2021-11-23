MAGUIRE, Rosaleen (née Nolan) – Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 22nd November 2021, peacefully in the Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother to Marcella McCormack (Chris), Jacinta Gavan (Kieran), Brenda, Carmel Kelly (Jim) and Noelle Melarkey (Dessie). Beloved sister of Dympna McElroy and pre-deceased by her sisters Kathleen Kelly (Thurles) and Mary Crudden (Newtownbutler) and her brothers Pat and John, RIP.

Rosaleen will repose at the home of her daughter Noelle and son-in-law Dessie, at Tiraffey, Newtownbutler, until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 regulations the wake house, Requiem Mass, burial will follow recommended guidelines in regards to social distancing. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Rosaleen will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society NI, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA.

Rosaleen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea