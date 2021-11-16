+44 (0)28 6632 2066
GLEESON, Seamus

Posted: 6:20 pm November 16, 2021

GLEESON, Seamus – Kilturk North, Donagh, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 15th November 2021, suddenly at home. Beloved husband of Julie (née Creaney), devoted son of Jim and the late Moyra, RIP and loving brother of Tish Doris (Hugh), Bernie McGovern (Darren) and Ailish Curran (Seán), dear son-in-law of Patrick and Patricia.

Reposing at his late residence from tomorrow evening (Wednesday) until removal on Saturday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 11 am. Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family only on Saturday morning, please.

Seamie will be sadly missed by his wife, father, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 regulations the wake house, funeral Mass and burial will follow recommended guidelines in regards to social distancing.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA.

St. Padre Pio pray for him

