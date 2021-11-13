CAMPBELL, Ellen

CAMPBELL – The death has occurred of Ellen Campbell Roscor Lane, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Remains will proceed from the family home to St. John the Baptist Church, Toura on Monday for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

People wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortége proceeds from the home to the church.

Due to the present pandemic and the family’s sincere wish to keep the community safe, the Campbell home is strictly private and numbers are limited in the church.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Ellen is pre-deceased by her dear husband John and her beloved daughter Mary and she is sadly missed by her daughter Helen (Peter), sons Sean (Mary), Brendan (Geraldine), Fergal (Ruth), son-in-law Paul, and her beloved grandchildren Jenny, Caitlin, Evan and James.

Condolence messages may be left below.

The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed on Ellen Campbell Roscor Lane, Belleek Funeral Mass from St. John the Baptist Church, Toura, Co. Fermanagh