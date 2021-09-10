FEELY, Annie

FEELY – The death has occurred of Annie Feely, Glen West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Remains will leave the family home at 10.15 am on Saturday, to arrive at Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The family home is strictly private.

Due to Covid restrictions Funeral Mass and burial are limited to family, friends and neighbours. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortége proceeds from Annie’s home, going via the Gurteen Road, en-route to the church.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director or any family member.

Forever loved and deeply missed by her husband Benny, daughters Josie, Mary (Gallagher Omagh, Co. Tyrone), son Paul, sister Bella, grandchildren, family circle and friends.