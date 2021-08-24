STEWART, Katie (née McGovern) – 23rd August 2021. 86 Ballintempo Road, Tullynacorr, Belcoo after a short illness at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by her husband Joe. Loving mother of Marie (Eamonn), John Joe, Celia (Pat), Francis, Gerard, Eddie (Allison), Martin (Michelle), Terry (Majella), Brendan (Aíne) and Noel.

She will be sadly missed by her sixteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Annie Doherty, nephews, nieces and entire family circle

Due to Covid regulations, the family home will be private to family, relatives, and close family friends only.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do as the funeral cortége leaves the family home on Thursday at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial to the adjoining cemetery.

Due to limited numbers the Funeral Mass is private to family members and relatives only and may be viewed on the Parish webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo

Family flowers only please.

May she Rest In Peace