MULLEN, Benny (Bernard) – RIP., Castle Street, London and Lowtherstown Court, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully on Saturday, 28th August at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen with his family present. Son of the late Jack and Roseann Mullen, RIP

Remembered by the Sweeney family (Lack Road) Rory, Ryan and Mary.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep the community safe funeral home will be strictly private.

Removal from McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, BT93-0EN on Monday morning at 10.20 am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortége will be going via Main Street Irvinestown.

Please note numbers in the church will be restricted to family and close friends only, due to social distancing.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family and friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul