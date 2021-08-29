+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MULLEN, Benny (Bernard)

Posted: 3:41 pm August 29, 2021

MULLEN, Benny (Bernard) – RIP., Castle Street, London and Lowtherstown Court, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully on Saturday, 28th August at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen with his family present. Son of the late Jack and Roseann Mullen, RIP

Remembered by the Sweeney family (Lack Road) Rory, Ryan and Mary.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep the community safe funeral home will be strictly private.

Removal from McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, BT93-0EN on Monday morning at 10.20 am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortége will be going via Main Street Irvinestown.

Please note numbers in the church will be restricted to family and close friends only, due to social distancing.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family and friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA