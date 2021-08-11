+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McGOLDRICK, Colm

Posted: 6:29 pm August 11, 2021

McGOLDRICK, Colm – Beechlands, Malone Road, Belfast, and formerly of Drumroosk, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, 5th August 2021, peacefully in London. Loving husband of Nicola and dear father of Aine and Ronan.

Funeral Arrangements in Kinawley to be confirmed next week.

Forever missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, dad Francie, mum Evelyn, sister Brenda (Enda), uncles, aunts, mother-in-law Sheila (Donohue), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family circle.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA