McGOLDRICK, Colm – Beechlands, Malone Road, Belfast, and formerly of Drumroosk, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, 5th August 2021, peacefully in London. Loving husband of Nicola and dear father of Aine and Ronan.

Funeral Arrangements in Kinawley to be confirmed next week.

Forever missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, dad Francie, mum Evelyn, sister Brenda (Enda), uncles, aunts, mother-in-law Sheila (Donohue), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family circle.