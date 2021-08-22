+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

LAWN, Barney (Bernard)

Posted: 6:47 pm August 22, 2021

LAWN, Barney (Bernard) – tragically, 19th August 2021, 509 Boa Island Road, Kesh Co. Fermanagh. Much loved husband of Celia, beloved father of Rory and cherished brother of Susan, James, Catherine, Loretta, Stephen and the late Alice, RIP.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep the community safe family home will be strictly private to close friends and family only.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

