HAMILTON, James Robert – August 26th, 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 56 Drumcor Road Tempo, County Fermanagh. Beloved husband of the late Anna Mary Hamilton, dearly loved father of Stephen, Emma, Jonathan, Annabel and David and much loved father-in-law, grandfather and brother.



Funeral leaving his home, 56 Drumcor Road Tempo on Saturday at 12 noon for service in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT92-2ES at 1 pm, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen.

The cortége will be taking the route from his family home via Clabby and Fivemiletown past his former home at Furnish. For anyone paying their respects along the route please adhere to Government regulations and keep a safe distance whilst doing so.



His remains is reposing at his family home.

Please note due to regulations in relation to COVID-19, the funeral home and Cemetery will be restricted in numbers to family and close friends due to social distancing.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. John Ambulance. Cheques should be made payable to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP, or donate online via wtmorrison.com website.



Lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle.