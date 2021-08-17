+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

GLEESON, Loretta

Posted: 6:45 pm August 17, 2021

GLEESON, Loretta (née Shannon) – Tully South, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 16th August 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Jimmy and loving mother to Kathleen Caulfield (Charlie), Rita O’Neill (Hugh), Ann-Marie Fryers (Gerry) Loretta Lynch (Kevin), Sharon McGrath (Fergal), Sean (Donna) and her beloved son Kevin, RIP, sister of Bina Clancy and pre-deceased by her brothers P.J., Brian, Larry, Owen, sisters Babs Flanagan, and Evelyn Caherty, RIP.

Loretta will repose at her late residence until removal on Wednesday morning at 9.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 10 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Loretta will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister, brother-in-law Jimmy, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends.

Loretta’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Breast Cancer Awareness, c/o Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

