MURRAY, Sean

MURRAY – The death has occurred of Sean Murray, 6 Canal Bank Walk, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan and late of Aghadrumsee, Co. Fermanagh, 20th July 2021 in his 60th year, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, surrounded by his loving family and close friends.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Kim, James and son Sean, Vicky, his adored granddaughter Niamh and sister Geraldine. Pre-deceased by his brother Noel and parents Patrick and Margaret. Sean will be sadly missed by his many friends and relatives.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at 17 Canal Bank Walk, Ballyconnell from Tuesday, 20th July.

Family only, house private. A wake will be held on Wednesday, 21st July, house open to close friends and family between 4 pm and 8 pm. Removal Thursday, 22nd July at 1.30 pm for Funeral Service at 3 pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan followed by private cremation.

Sean’s funeral cortége will travel through Ballyconnell from the Derrylin side on its route to Lakelands Crematorium.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the condolence below.