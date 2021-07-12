MAGUIRE, Paul

MAGUIRE – The death has occurred at the age of 56 years of Paul Maguire, 138 Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 11th July 2021 peacefully at home after a short illness. Adored husband of Celia (née Fee), loving father of Maria (Ian) Lisnaskea and Kevin (Sarah) Perth, Australia. Devoted grandfather to Cody and Tara. Pre-deceased by his mother Val, father Kevin and brother Micky, RIP. Brother of Jacqui (Knocks) and Liam (Carmel) Knocks.

House strictly private at all times.

A celebration of Paul’s life will take place on Tuesday, 13th July in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12.30 pm, followed by cremation.

To view the service online, go to www.lakelandscrematorium.ie and click on Live Stream. Enter the password Lakelandsfuneral2021 and ensure the volume icon in the lower right-hand corner of the screen is on and at full volume.

Paul’s cortége will leave his late residence on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am arriving at 12.30 pm. Those who wish to show their support may do so at a socially distance manner.

Paul’s family appreciate your co-operation at this very sad and sensitive time.

Paul will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, grandchildren, mother-in-law Kathleen Fee, sister, brother sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.