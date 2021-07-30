+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MAGEE, Marie

Posted: 6:48 pm July 30, 2021

MAGEE, Marie (née Magee) – 50 Crott Road, Tullycalter, Monea, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, 29th July 2021 at the South West Acute Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Tony and dear sister of Sr Vera (Marist Convent Dublin) and Josephine (McGourty, New York).

Funeral house strictly private.

Due to the current restrictions Funeral Mass and burial are private to family and close friends. Remains to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Monea today at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 31st July at 12 noon burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

