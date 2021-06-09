O’MALLEY, Violet Kathleen (née Golden) – 8th June 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, late of Gnangara Care Home, Enniskillen and formerly of Skeoge, Brookeborough. A much loved wife of the late Walter and a devoted mother of Leslie (Margaret), Basil (Nan) and Audrey (Ronnie). Also a very special grandmother and great grandmother, and a dear sister of the late Willie, Jos, and Victor.



Removal on Wednesday at 6 pm from the Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6ND to arrive at St. Ronan’s Parish Church, Colebrooke for approximately 7 pm.



The cortége will be taking the route from the funeral home via Cherrymount Roundabout to make its way onto the Sligo Road, passing the Gnangara Care Home then turning right to pass by her daughter Audrey’s home on the Rossorry Church Road, before making its way to Colebrooke Parish Church through Brookeborough Village and passing Violet’s former home on the Skeoge Road.



Funeral service in the above church on Thursday at 2.30 pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Please note numbers in the church will be restricted due to social distancing.



For anyone paying their respects please adhere to Government regulations and keep a safe distance whilst doing so.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired are to the Colebrooke Parish Church. Please make all cheques payable to “Colebrooke Parish Church”, c/o Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office and Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6ND or any family member.



Always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her family and family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”